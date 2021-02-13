RBI Assistant Final Result 2019 declared; candidates can check scores at rbi.org.in
Appointment of the candidates is subject to their being found medically fit and fulfillment of other terms and conditions as stipulated in the advertisement
The Reserve Bank of India has declared the RBI Assistant Final Result 2019. Candidates can check the final result on the official site rbi.org.in.
The RBI has released separate result PDFs for different states. The RBI main examination was conducted on Sunday, 22 November, 2020.
According to the official notification on the RBI website, appointment of the candidates is subject to their being found medically fit and fulfillment of other terms and conditions as stipulated in the advertisement. In the absence of required certificates / documents, candidates may not be appointed in the Bank.
Here's how to check the RBI Assistant Final Result 2019:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official RBI website rbi.org.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the RBI Final Result 2019 link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page which will have the list of provisionally selected candidates for different places.
Step 4: Candidates will have to click on the required link and the result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: The results can be downloaded and a hardcopy kept for future reference.
Here is the direct link to check the results: https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/resultsnew.aspx
