Ravindra Jadeja's wife Riva Solanki assaulted by policeman after car accident in Jamnagar

India PTI May 21, 2018 23:22:16 IST

Jamnagar: Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Riva Solanki was allegedly assaulted on Monday by a police constable following a minor accident involving her car in Gujarat's Jamnagar city, police said.

The police have detained constable Sajay Ahir in connection with the incident.

Ravindra Jadeja with Riva Solanki. PTI

"The alleged incident occurred at Saru Section road in Jamnagar when Riva Jadeja's car allegedly hit the motorcycle of the constable who attacked her," said Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul.

"The policeman physically assaulted Riva Jadeja after her car hit his motorbike. We are providing all possible help to her and will take strict action against the policeman," he said.

A man claiming to have witnessed the incident said the policeman thrashed Riva Jadeja "brutally".

"The policeman mercilessly thrashed Riva and even pulled her hair during an altercation. We saved her from his clutches," Vijaysinh Chavda told reporters.

Jadeja is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a Chennai Super Kings all-rounder.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 23:22 PM

