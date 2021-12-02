Ratan Tata to be conferred Assam's highest civilian award for contribution towards cancer care

The Tata Trust, in collaboration with the state, had decided to set up 19 cancer care units in 2018. Ratan Tata had laid the foundation stone for the cancer care units in the state

The Assam government has declared that it will confer the Assam Baibhav, the highest civilian award of the state, on industrialist Ratan Tata. Taking to social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement stating that people of Assam were very thankful to the entrepreneur for his extraordinary contribution towards cancer care in the state.

“Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to @RNTata2000 Chairman, @tatatrusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam,” Sarma tweeted. Check the announcement here:

Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to @RNTata2000 Chairman, @tatatrusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 2, 2021

This big announcement comes on the day when Assam is celebrating Asom Divas today, 2 December. For the unversed, Asom Divas or Assam Day is observed and celebrated to remember the rule of Chalong Sukapha. During the 13th century, Sukapha ruled over Assam. He is also credited with founding the Ahom dynasty that ruled for six centuries over the region.

Coming back to Ratan Tata’s contribution, the Tata Trust, in collaboration with the state, had decided to set up 19 cancer care units in 2018. The Chairman of Tata group, Ratan Tata had laid the foundation stone for the cancer care units in the state.

On 18 June 2018, BJP President Amit Shah and Tata attended the foundation laying ceremony for the 19 cancer specialty centres, The objective behind the centres was to drastically improve cancer care in the entire region as well as the state. Furthermore, the special units were set up as a joint venture, with the total investment being estimated at Rs 2,200 crore. Out of the total amount, half would contributed by the Tata group companies and the remaining amount by the state government.

During the ‘Advantage Assam - Global Investment Summit, 2018’, Tata Trusts had signed an MoU for the same with the Assam government in February that year. The hospitals were to be set up on a three-tier system and constructed under the divisions L1, L2 and L3, which signified the standard of care that would be provided by them.

