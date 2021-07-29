Ratan Tata shares throwback picture of JRD Tata on his 117th birth anniversary; gets nostalgic

Sharing the image, Ratan Tata said that the image was taken at the launch celebration of the Tata Estate, the first car manufactured by Tata Motors, at the company's Pune plant

Ratan Tata shares throwback picture with JRD Tata on his 117th birth anniversary; gets nostalgic

Remembering Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary, Tata group of companies current chairman Ratan Tata Thursday posted a picture of himself with the industrialist on social media.

Along with the "reminiscent picture," of JRD Tata, Ratan Tata shared the memory and story behind it. The image was taken at the launch celebration of the Tata Estate at the Pune plant.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Ratan Tata wrote, "Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD’s 117th birth anniversary. Mr JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata” car. Mr Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream. This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality".

The picture is grabbing attention on social media and has garnered over 7,88,000 likes within a few hours.

For the unversed, Tata Estate was among the first cars which helped Tata Motors to make an entry in the Passenger Car segment in the country. The other cars were Tata Sierra and Tata Indica.

https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/ratan-tata-shares-old-pic-from-tata-estate-launch-party-on-jrd-tata-s-117th-birth-anniversary-1834104-2021-07-29

JRD Tata was born in France and rose to prominence in 1929 after becoming the first Indian to get a pilot licence as he was interested in flying. After completing his education in London, he served the French Army for a year.

He built Tata Airlines in 1932 which is now known as Air India.

He was the Chairman of Tata and Sons for five decades. Under his chairmanship, the group achieved success and rose to great heights. Apart from being a well-known businessman, JRD Tata was a trustee of Dorabji Tata Trust as well for 50 years.