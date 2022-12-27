Indian industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata turns 85 today, 28 December. Along with being a business tycoon, Tata is also a motivational speaker. He does not believe in running a business without humanity and charity. Born on 28 December 1937 in Mumbai to Naval Tata and Sooni Tata, Ratan Tata was a part of the illustrious Tata family. He began his career in the company when he was 25 years old. He went to Cornell University to study architecture and structural engineering in 1959. He briefly worked with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles before returning to India in 1962.

Ratan Tata joined the Tata Group the same year and his first job was to work with the Tata Steel division in Jamshedpur. In 1975, he did a management course from Harvard Business School. Ratan Tata became the chairman of Tata Group in 1991. On his 85th birthday today, let’s look at some interesting facts about him:

Here are some lesser-known facts about Ratan Tata:

He manufactured India’s first indigenous vehicle.

Ratan Tata manufactured India’s first indigenous vehicle, TATA Indica. This fully indigenous car of India was showcased in 1998 at Auto Expo and Geneva International Motor Show. TATA Indica was available with a petrol and diesel engine. His company Tata Steel received international fame after it acquired Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus and British luxury brands Land Rover and Jaguar. Ratan Tata also manufactured the cheapest car in the world, TATA Nano.

Tata was raised by his grandmother.

Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai at Tata Palace since he was 10 years old.

His first role in Tata Steel was shovelling limestone.

Despite being offered a job with American tech giant IBM, Tata chose to return to India and started his career with Tata Steel. While the family members owned the company, his work trajectory had a humble beginning. He worked on the shop floor, shovelling limestone into furnaces.

Ratan Tata is fond of flying.

Ratan Tata is very fond of flying. He became the first Indian to pilot an F-16 Falcon in 2007.

Tata is really fond of cars.

Ratan Tata is really fond of cars. His collection includes Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes Benz S-Class, Mercedes Benz 500 SL, and Jaguar F-Type among others.

