Rat saves itself from drowning with help of slipper, watch video here
The visual shows the mouse trapped in the middle of the water, saving itself from drowning with the help of plastic slippers. The video has received more than 45,000 views so far and has made social media users quite emotional.
A silver lining is enough to save a life - proves to be true for this rat which rescued itself literally with the help of a slipper. In a video tweeted by a user, a rat can be seen saving itself by moving ahead with the help of a slipper.
Have a look at the video here:
डूबते को ‘चप्पल’ का सहारा ..!!pic.twitter.com/0jeK3HHT89
— MANOJ SHARMA/ मनोज शर्मा (@manojpehul) July 10, 2022
Reacting to it, a user wrote that every little thing has its own great value.
Another wrote, the one who is protected by God cannot be harmed by anyone.
जाखो रखे साईया, मार सके ना कोई
— Sanjay sarpanch (@SanjayJ95564449) July 11, 2022
A user wrote that it was Bata's slipper and it wouldn't drown.
बाटा का चप्पल है डूबेगा नहीं 😅
— सञ्जय चंद्रशेखरन 🙋 (@shree_shrees) July 10, 2022
The person who recorded it focused on capturing the video rather than making an attempt to save the rat, remarked another user.
सर बनाने वाले ने आज फिर एक बार वीडियो ही बनाया।। वो चाहता तो इस को बचा भी सकता था 😭😭😭
— R-dev IT Cell (@rdevdesigner72) July 10, 2022
In a video that had earlier gone viral, a mama rat was seen scurrying to get her kids out from the burrow that was overflowing with rain water. The clip also showed her dropping them to a safer place after the rescue.
Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan had earlier shared a video in which an elephant herd was seen crossing a river to go into the forest. A mother elephant was left behind with her calf making an attempt to navigate the fast-flowing water.
The baby elephant wobbled due to the fast flow of water and got carried away by the river. Without wasting any time, the mother elephant followed the calf and caught it by her trunk. Soon after, both the mother and her calf were seen exiting the river and moving towards the anxiously waiting herd.
