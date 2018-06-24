Rashtriya Kisan Manch to begin five-phase 'yatra' from tomorrow, collect data on landless UP farmers

Lucknow: The Rashtriya Kisan Manch (RKM) will embark on a five-phase 'yatra' from Monday to collect data on landless farmers in Uttar Pradesh and document their grievances. President RKM Shekhar Dixit said, "The first phase of the Kisan Adhikar Yatra will begin on 25 June from Sitapur district, and cover districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao and Bahraich."

The total duration of this phase will be 60 days and "we are likely to cover 54 villages", he said.

RKM office bearers will be staying in villages during the night, and would be holding 'Kisaan Kathaa', Dixit said. "This will be an interactive session, where farmers can tell about their grievances and the difficulties they face," he said.

Dixit also said during the 'yatra', farmers would also be informed about the promises made to them by the BJP at the time of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "We will also try to gather statistics pertaining to landless farmers during the course of the yatra," the RKM president said. The manch's target is to reach at least 5 lakh farmers across the state, he added.