Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter: MHA asks Mumbai Police to take legal action

India FP Staff Jul 03, 2018 19:27:57 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday asked Mumbai Police to register a case and take legal action against the person who issued rape threats against Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi's minor daughter, ANI reported. The MHA has also asked microblogging site Twitter to furnish details of the user account used to issue the threats.

File image of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. News 18

On Monday, Chaturvedi had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police after a rape threat directed at her 10-year-old daughter by a troll account on Twitter. "I have filed a complaint at the Goregaon police station. Police have assured me of prompt action in the matter," Chaturvedi told PTI.

In the tweet, which was deleted later, user @GirishK1605 had said issued the threat. "Despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks," Chaturvedi tweeted.

"I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action," she added. "Many thanks to all those who have called and tweeted in support. Grateful. I am convinced that if there is evil in society there is even greater goodness. PS: If I am a fierce woman, let me assure you am a fiercer mom and will not let those who target my children get away with threats," she had tweeted.

According to News18, the incident has sparked outrage on social media as leaders across the political spectrum and others came out in support of the Congress spokesperson.

Incidentally, the trolling happened a few days after external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj was trolled on Twitter for helping an inter-faith couple get their passport.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 19:27 PM

