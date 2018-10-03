By tradition, CJIs appointed in order of seniority, but what does it mean?

Whether the decision pertains to forming a collegium of the senior-most judges, or appointing the next Chief Justice of India, seniority of the judges is usually the parameter on which the collegium system of appointment largely functions.

However, seniority, here, is not defined by age, but by the number of years an individual has been serving as a judge of the apex court, among other parameters.

In an instance where two judges have served for the exact same time, because they were appointed as SC judges on the same day, other factors are used to determine the seniority of the judges, like which judge has more years of experience in the high court and if either of them were nominated from the bar directly.

This situation had arose ahead of the appointment of Dipak Misra, as both Justice Misra and Justice Chelameswar were sworn in on the same day as judges of the apex court on 10 October, 2011. Despite being four months younger, Justice Misra was anointed as the CJI in August 2017.