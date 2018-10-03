Justice Ranjan Gogoi swearing in Latest updates: Justice Ranjan Gogoi is being administered oath of office as India's 46th Chief Justice by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.
According to the asset declaration of Supreme Court judges, the net worth and asset of both former CJI Dipak Misra and his successor Ranjan Gogoi have very little wealth as compared to the lawyers arguing cases before them.
Despite a long stint as a permanent judge of high court, and later Supreme Court, Gogoi owns no jwellery and that owned by his wife was gifted to her at the time of her wedding. He owns no house and no personal vehicle. He also has no outstanding debts or personal liabilities.
Justice (retd) Dipak Misra leaves behind the historic Ayodhya land title dispute case, which is due to resume hearing in the apex court since an important matter related to it was decided. Among other issues demanding the new CJI's attention would be the disputes arising out of Assam National Register of Citizens.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi will take over as the new Chief Justice of India on Wednesday after former CJI Dipak Misra demitted office on Tuesday. Gogoi's swearing in will take place at around 10.40 am at the Supreme Court.
Earlier, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of Gogoi's appointment. However, a bench of then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the issue did not need any interference of the court and dismissed it as "without merit".
Petitioner advocate RP Luthra had contended that his plea was dismissed without even letting him argue.
The bench said: "We find that it is not a case we need to interfere. We do not find merit in this. Your writ of quo warranto is devoid of merit."
Luthra started his arguments saying it was yet to be decided whether the bench comprising the Chief Justice can hear his petition.
He contended that a press conference held on 12 January by four senior judges of the court including Justice Gogoi was a virtual revolt against Chief Justice Misra.
This, he argued, amounted to sabotaging the judicial system and Justice Gogoi should have been reprimanded for his "illegal and anti-institutional act".
Highlights
