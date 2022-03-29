Rang Teras 2022: Here's everything you need to know about the festival

This year, the festival of Rang Teras will be celebrated on 30 March. The festival is observed and celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to name a few.

The festival of Rang Taras is celebrated on Trayodashi or the 13th day during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu Calendar. Rang Teras is also known as Rang Trayodashi. Rang Teras is celebrated in other regions in the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun, according to the gregorian calendar.

This year, the festival of Rang Teras will be celebrated on 30 March. The festival is observed and celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to name a few. It is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour and in the same spirit as that of Holi.

Here are some of the important timings that one must keep in mind for the festival of Rang Teras:

1. Sunrise - 6:25 am, 30 March

2. Sunset - 6:37 pm, 30 March

3. Trayodashi tithi begins - 2:38 pm, 29 March

4. Trayodashi tithi ends - 1:19 pm, 30 March

Here are some of the things you should know about the festival of Rang Teras.

Celebrations

The festival of Rang Teras is celebrated with great joy in parts of Northern India. People worship and offer their prayers to Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as "Srinathji". The celebrations are even grand at places where Lord Krishna is worshipped as Srinathji, including Nathdwara in Rajasthan. Thousands of devotees throng to the Shrinathji temple to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. Tribal fairs are also organised in Mewar to celebrate the festival.

Significance

The festival is celebrated as a way of thanking farmers. On the occasion of Rang Teras, farmers pay tribute to Mother Earth for providing all essentials including food. Women observe a fast and follow the rituals associated with Rang Teras.

