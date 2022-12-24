Random testing of international arrivals begins across airports, thermal screening must for all

New Delhi: Scaling up measures to prevent another spread of COVID-19, the authorities mandated random testing of the arriving international passengers at the major international airports across the country on Saturday.

Starting today, two per cent of the passengers on board each international arrival flight will have to undergo a Covid test.

The concerned airlines are to identify such passengers and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after submitting the test sample.

Besides this, all the passengers will be thermally screened at the entry and those found symptomatic will be isolated.

Officials said the random covid testing of the passengers commenced in the morning at various airports, including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, and Goa.

“We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers,” Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning.

We are Ready!

Your safety is our priority.

2% random sampling for International arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at No Cost to the passengers.@MoCA_GoI @MoHFW_INDIA @JM_Scindia — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 24, 2022

It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.

There are 29 international airports in the country and the number of international passengers who arrived on December 23 stood at 87,966, according to data from the civil aviation ministry.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.