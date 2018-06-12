You are here:
Ramzan ceasefire: Pakistan continues to back infiltration of militants into Kashmir, says Indian Army

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 12, 2018 13:38:09 IST

Srinagar: Pakistan continues to help infiltration of militants into the Kashmir Valley though the Ramzan ceasefire has brought a modicum of peace into the lives of ordinary Kashmiris, a senior Indian Army commander said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant-General AK Bhatt, commander of the Srinagar headquartered 15 Corps, told IANS on the sidelines of a function: "The Ramzan ceasefire has brought in some modicum of peace into the lives of the common Kashmiris who have appreciated the gesture."

Kashmir. Representational image. Reuters

"We are happy that no civilian casualty has taken place during the holy month of Ramzan, but Pakistan has been continuing its efforts to help infiltration into the state," he said.

Bhatt was here to inaugurate free residential coaching for aspirants of NEET medical entrance test.

He said that troops on the Line of Control (LoC), which divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan, were deployed to meet the challenge of infiltration.

But the officer said that there were no indications suggesting that infiltration attempts would increase in the coming months.

Bhatt said the decision to extend or call off the Ramzan ceasefire was for the government to take.

"In both cases, the army will continue to enforce the decision taken by the government," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 13:38 PM

