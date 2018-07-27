Ramgarh lynching: Out on bail, convict Sikandar Ram dies of electrocution in Jharkhand; body sent for post-mortem

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Sikandar Ram, one of the 11 convicts in the Ramgarh district beef lynching case, who was later granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, was on Friday electrocuted near his home in Ramgarh town, police said.

The incident happened at Bazaar Tand locality, under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh town police station, when Sikandar Ram was walking towards a market, the police said.

He died on the spot after he came in contact with a live wire that had snapped from an electric pole and fell on the ground, the officer-in-charge of Ramgarh town police station, Rajesh Kumar, said.

Ram's body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, a senior police officer said. Sikandar Ram was one among the 11 convicted in the Ramgarh beef lynching case.

They were awarded life imprisonment by a fast track court in Ramgarh in March.

Later, on 29 June, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to 8 out of the 11 convicts, including Sikandar Ram.

Two more convicts were granted bail as well recently. Deepak Mishra is the only one behind bars at present.

The investigating officer of the case, Vidhywati Ohdar had filed a charge sheet against 12 of the 17 accused, including Sikandar Ram.

Since one of the accused was a minor, he was forwarded to a remand home.

A group of people had lynched 40-year-old Alimuddin Ansari in Bazaar Tand locality of Ramgarh town on 29 June, 2017, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Forensic tests later confirmed that the meat he was carrying was beef.

Alimuddin's wife Mariam Khatoon had lodged an FIR against 17 persons, including Sikandar Ram, a day after Alimuddin's lynching.