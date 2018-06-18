Ramadevi Women's University declares results of degree examinations; check results at rdwuniversity.nic.in

Ramadevi Women's University in Bhubaneshwar on Monday announced the results of its three-year degree examinations. Students can get more information from the official website rdwuniversity.nic.in. The university got autonomy from the government in 2015 and has 46 women's colleges under it.

Around 7,451 students from arts, commerce and science streams took the final year degree examinations, of whom 6,049 successfully passed. The total pass percentage was 81.29 percent. According to The Times of India, zoology student Sthitaprajna Nath Sharma from SB Women's College in Cuttack got the title of the best graduate of the university this year.

Arts stream announced 15 toppers while science has six. Most of them belong to SB Women's College at Cuttack with 17 toppers from the three streams. Three toppers were from Kamala Nehru Women's Degree College, Bhubaneswar followed by IG Women's College Cuttack (Philosophy) and NNM Degree Mahavidyalay, Charichak (History topper), said examination controller of the university Ajit Kar.

Steps to get information on different courses after postgraduation

-Go to official website rdwuniversity.nic.in

-Check list of courses on offer for final year students

-Note down the information, contact the university for admission