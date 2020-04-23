Ramadan 2020: Holy month begins on 24 March with sighting of crescent moon; Muslims to observe day-long fasts from tomorrow

The holy month of Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Observed by Muslims across the world, people fast from dawn to dusk during this time. Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

It is believed that it was during the month of Ramadan, the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Ramadan fast

Before sunrise, people eat a meal which is referred to as Suhoor or Sehri, after which throughout the day they abstain from any form of food or even a drop of water. After the sunset, they break their fast which is known as Iftar.

The early morning prayer is called Fajr while the evening prayer is known as Magrib.

It is believed that fasting during the month of Ramadan is important as it enables Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah or God.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam which form the basis of how Muslims live their lives. The other pillars include faith, prayer, charity and pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

What happens during Ramadan?

During this holy month, Muslims wake up early after which they eat their pre-dawn meal. Special prayers are held in mosques. Towards the evening they have a large Iftar where they also feed poor and needy.

This year due to coronavirus, celebrations will be subdued. Several governments have imposed lockdown to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus in their countries.

How does the holy month of Ramadan end?

The month-long fasting during Ramadan ends with a special festival called Eid al-Fitr. It falls on the day when the new moon is seen in the sky.

When is Ramadan 2020?

The holy month of Ramadan this year is expected to begin from 24 April depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The lunar months last between 29 to 30 days depending on when the new moon is sighted.

