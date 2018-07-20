Ram Vilas Paswan says Centre to bring in ordinance if Supreme Court delivers 'adverse verdict' on SC/ST Act

New Delhi: The Centre will bring in an ordinance if the Supreme Court delivers an adverse verdict on a review petition filed against its order diluting the provisions of the SC/ST Act, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.

The Centre had moved the apex court in April seeking a review of its judgment by which safeguards were put on the provisions for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The apex court had on 20 March said that on several occasions, innocents were termed accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the law.

While participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Paswan said, "If the Supreme Court delivers an adverse judgement, then we will come up with an ordinance."

Maintaining that the collegium system for judicial appointments was not transparent, the Lok Janshakti Party leader also demanded more representation of SC/STs in the judiciary, asking "when Dalits can become IAS or IPS officers, why can't Dalits become judges?"

Paswan also said he favoured reservation for women in Parliament and said "I am ready for Women's Reservation, but are the Samajwadi Party and the BSP ready for women's quota in Parliament?"