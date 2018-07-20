You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ram Vilas Paswan says Centre to bring in ordinance if Supreme Court delivers 'adverse verdict' on SC/ST Act

India Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 20:39:51 IST

New Delhi: The Centre will bring in an ordinance if the Supreme Court delivers an adverse verdict on a review petition filed against its order diluting the provisions of the SC/ST Act, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.

The Centre had moved the apex court in April seeking a review of its judgment by which safeguards were put on the provisions for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

File image of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Reuters

File image of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Reuters

The apex court had on 20 March said that on several occasions, innocents were termed accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the law.

While participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Paswan said, "If the Supreme Court delivers an adverse judgement, then we will come up with an ordinance."

Maintaining that the collegium system for judicial appointments was not transparent, the Lok Janshakti Party leader also demanded more representation of SC/STs in the judiciary, asking "when Dalits can become IAS or IPS officers, why can't Dalits become judges?"

Paswan also said he favoured reservation for women in Parliament and said "I am ready for Women's Reservation, but are the Samajwadi Party and the BSP ready for women's quota in Parliament?"


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 20:39 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores