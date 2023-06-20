Ram Temple consecration set for January 14 on Makar Sankranti

The highly anticipated consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 14, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The construction of the temple holds immense political significance for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party views the temple movement as a pivotal factor in its rise as a formidable national electoral force during the 1990s.

Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to participate in the ceremony, which will span over 10 days encompassing various rituals.

Efforts are being made to ensure that the consecration ceremony is broadcasted across the country and abroad, as revealed by Mishra in an interview with NDTV.

Presenting the temple’s model, Mishra explained that once the four-storey structure is completed, the ground floor will be designated for “Ram Katha” (the narration of Lord Ram’s stories). The construction of the ground floor is expected to be finalized by October.

Reportedly, the temple will feature 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 columns on the first floor, and 74 columns on the second floor.

Additionally, it will include five beautifully designed “mandaps” or pavilions, as explained by Mishra in the interview.

To construct the temple, approximately four lakh cubic feet of stone and marble will be sourced from Rajasthan.

Notably, the entire structure, standing at a height of 161 feet above the sanctum sanctorum, will be crafted without the use of steel or bricks.

Following the Nagara style of architecture, the temple will boast 46 teak wood doors. The door to the sanctum sanctorum will be particularly ornate, adorned with gold embellishments.

According to Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, the newly constructed temple is anticipated to endure for a minimum of one thousand years.

This statement reflects the profound significance and longevity attributed to the sacred structure.

The primary temple will occupy an expansive area of three acres, while a perimeter wall will enclose the entire nine-acre complex.

The wall itself will be adorned with intricate sculptures depicting scenes from the epic Ramayan.

Furthermore, the three gates and the temple spire will be meticulously plated with gold, adding to the grandeur of the architecture, according to NDTV report.

Upon completion, the temple complex will encompass various amenities and facilities. These include a pilgrim facilitation center, a museum, archives, a research center, an auditorium, a cattle shed, a designated platform for rituals, administrative buildings, and lodging accommodations for the priests.

