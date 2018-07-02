Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Ram Rajya ideal form of governance': Yogi Adityanath praises Modi govt for exemplary work for deprived sections

India Press Trust of India Jul 02, 2018 19:24:58 IST

Lucknow: The ideal form of governance is 'Ram Rajya' where no discrimination against the poor, deprived or any other section exists, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

"Why have we accepted Ram Rajya as the best example of governance...because there is no discrimination of any kind under it...when there is no discrimination against the poor, deprived and all sections of society honestly get what is rightfully theirs. This is the reason we have accepted Ram Rajya as the ideal form of governance," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a function to mark the 69th birth anniversary of Sone Lal Patel, founder of Apna Dal, an alliance partner in the ruling NDA. "People used to instigate Muslims in the name of Modiji. We have also heard the reality from the Muslims of Gujarat that they feel most secure in Gujarat. I feel this is the first and biggest example of good governance," Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister said when prime minister Narendra Modi took oath, he said his government will work in the interest of all the 125 crore people of the country including villagers, poor, farmers, women and deprived sections. I think what all has been done in the past four years is exemplary, he added.

Paying homage to Sonelal Patel, Adityanath said the efforts in Uttar Pradesh to bring all those deprived of basic amenities in the mainstream and uplifting their living standards was actually a realisation of his dreams. "Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar also dreamt that the poor should get their rights...that there should not be any rift in the society in the name of caste and creed. Sonelal Patel also fought for this equality," Adityanath said.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 19:24 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 02 Jul 2018
Brazil
0:0
Mexico
Match Centre
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores