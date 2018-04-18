Ram Nath Kovind in Jammu: President calls incidents like Kathua rape 'our collective shame'

President Ram Nath Kovind broke his silence on the recent rape cases in Kathua, Unnao and Surat. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) in Katra town of Jammu and Kashmir, Kovind said that none of our daughters should go through such brutality and it is every citizen's responsibility to ensure they get a safe environment to thrive in.

"After, 70 years of Independence if such an incident is occurring in any part of the country, it is very shameful. We have to think of what what kind of society we are developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman in our country", Kovind remarked talking about the rape of an eight-year-old girl in the state's Kathua district in January this year.

Before the President's address, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the Kathua rape and murder case. "How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi, there is something wrong with the society," Mufti said at the convocation event.

Kovind arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for a two-day visit amid heightened security. He was received by Governor NN Vohra and Mehbooba.

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Muslim Okkutta in Mangalore had submitted an appeal to the president through Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil on Monday, demanding stern action against the culprits in Kathua rape and murder case.