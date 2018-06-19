Ram Nath Kovind in Athens: President tells EU there should be no distinction between 'good' or 'bad' terrorism

Athens: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday urged the European Union (EU) nations to not make a distinction between "good" and "bad" terrorism and called for their partnership in battling terror taking root in the region between them.

Addressing a Greek foreign policy think tank on the topic 'India and Europe in a Changing World', Kovind underlined India's commitment to "world peace" and cited the steps it has taken to further it.

"India and the EU (European Union) must persuade the world to not distinguish between so-called 'good' and 'bad' terrorists, to shame and sanction state sponsors of terrorism, and to strengthen multilateral platforms such as the Financial Action Task Force and the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum," he said at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), as per an official statement.

The President said that radicalisation and terrorism are pressing global concerns and pockets of instability and extremism can be found in the region to Europe's east and India's west.

"They are a worry for both Europe and India," he said.

Kovind assured the Europeans also of India's sincerity in combating the global pollution and promises made in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He said India's share of non-fossil fuel usage will be up from "current 31 per cent to 53 per cent by 2027" and that it is targeting 175 gigawatts of renewable energy, of which 100 gigawatts will be solar energy.

Kovind said India-Greek trade at $530 million is way below its potential and with some efforts, this can easily be made to cross $1 billion.

He invited Greek industries to invest in various Indian enterprises and said that Greek shipping industry will find "lucrative opportunities" in India's ambitious Sagarmala project.

The president, who is on a visit to Greece, Suriname, and Cuba, ended his first leg, departing for the South American nation of Suriname later in the day.