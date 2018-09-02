Ram Nath Kovind embarks on three-nation tour to Cyprus, Bulgaria and Czech Republic; aims to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour to Europe, spanning over eight days.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the president is being accompanied by Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala and two Members of Parliament Ram Shakal and Anil Baluni, along with several other officials.

On the first leg of his journey, President Kovind will be visiting Cyprus, where he will hold a meeting with his counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in order to boost bilateral ties.

President Kovind will also meet President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris. He will address an Extraordinary Session of the House of Representatives. He will also deliver a lecture at the University of Cyprus and address members of the Indian Diaspora.

Cyprus is the eighth largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of over $9.2 billion. There have been regular high-level exchanges between the two countries in the past couple of years, and President Kovind's visit is expected to further strengthen the economic ties.

From Cyprus, President Kovind will proceed to Bulgaria on 4 September, where he is scheduled to meet Bulgarian president Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

He will also address a business forum in Bulgaria and deliver a lecture at the Sofia University. At present, India-Bulgaria annual trade stands at $315 million.

On the last leg of the journey, President Kovind will visit the Czech Republic from 6 to 9 September, where he will hold discussion on issues of mutual concern with Czech president Milos Zeman.

President Kovind will also address business representatives from the two countries and interact with students at the Charles University.