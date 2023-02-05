Ram Mandir will be completed in given time: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in interview to Network18

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Ram Mandir work will be completed in given time.

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Adityanath on Sunday said: “Ram Mandir is a symbol of pride for the nation. The work of Ram Mandir will be completed in the time given. Those who believe in division and not development will always criticise.”

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024.

<iframe>

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust set up for the construction and management of the temple, last month said that by the end of 2023, the construction at the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh has made its development journey under leadership of PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath to Network18

Rai further said, “As per plan, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Makar Sankranti (January 14) in 2024.”

“We have set December 2023 as the deadline for construction of the temple and January 2024 to open it for devotees,” a report by news agency PTI quoted Rai from Ayodhya as saying.

Yogi Adityanath of Ramcharitmans controversy

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that Ramcharitramanas is a pious “granth” which binds the society.

“Ramcharitmanas is a highly revered scripture. It is worshipped in every home. Those who do not know its gravity and importance are raising questions,” Adityanth said.

<iframe>

In January, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has stirred a controversy with his remark on Ramcharitmanas. His comment drew flak from several corners and a resident of Lucknow also had filed an FIR against him for “hurting religious sentiments”.

On 22 January, while speaking to a news channel, Maurya said that Ramcharitamanas, written by Goswami Tulsidas in the 17th century, promoted social discrimination and spread hatred.

“Religion is meant for the welfare of humanity and for strengthening it. If there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitamanas on the basis of ‘jaati’, ‘varn’ and ‘varg’, then it is certainly not ‘dharma’, it is ‘adharma’. There are certain lines in which names of castes such as ‘teli’ and ‘kumhaar’ are mentioned,” said Maurya.

The leader of the Akhilesh Yadav’s party further alleged that Tulsidas wrote the book for his own pleasure while demanding a ban on the “objectionable portions” of the Ramcharitmanas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.