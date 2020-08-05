live

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: India's legacy of 'unity in diversity' must be preserved, says Mamata Banerjee ahead of event

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The stage is set for today's grand foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, to be attended by 175 dignitaries, including Narendra Modi

FP Staff August 05, 2020 10:44:45 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: India's legacy of 'unity in diversity' must be preserved, says Mamata Banerjee ahead of event

Highlights

10:55 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Special ring of protection of 150 guards for Narendra Modi: Report

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar HAS said that when Narendra Modi lands at the Saket College helipad in Ayodhya, he will have a special ring of protection around him. It will comprise of 150 security personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reported.

“It’s in the protocol for protecting the prime minister that he must be guarded by healthy personnel,” he said. “Now what can be healthier in these times than a COVID-19 warrior?”

10:47 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

India's legacy of 'unity in diversity' must be preserved, says Mamata

Ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said that the country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity and it must always be preserved. 
10:44 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Indian community gathers in Washington DC to celebrate event today

Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
10:34 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow and will be proceeding to Ayodhya in a chopper for the Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan ceremony today, reports ANI.
10:28 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

UP CM, BJP National Chief Uma Bharti arrive at Ram temple site

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, reports ANI.
10:25 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Bhoomi Pujan to begin at 12:30 pm; Modi to arrive in Ayodhya by 10:45 am

According to media reports, the bhoomi pujan ceremony will be starting at 12.30 pm. Indian Express reports say that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow airport at 10.35 am and fly down to the Saket Degree College helipad in Ayodhya at 11.30 am. His first stop will be the Hanuman Garhi temple where, after a seven-odd-minute stay, he will reach Ram Janmabhoomi area by noon and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.
10:12 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani chant 'Jai Shree Ram' ahead of ceremony 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' through posts on their respective Twitter accounts ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple today.
10:05 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Ayodhya decked up ahead of today's foundation stone laying ceremony
09:50 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Today's ceremony is a 'historic moment', says UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is a historic moment and will be unforgettable. The world will see the glory of Lord Rama's dignity and greatness.
09:35 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya

According to the Office of the Prime Minister's Twitter account, Narendra Modi has left for the temple-town of Ayodhya for today's ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple.
09:28 (ist)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi to attend groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya today

The stage is set for Wednesday’s grand foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, to be attended by 175 dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 135 religious leaders. 

However, on the dais, there will be just five people – Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to media reports.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:55 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Special ring of protection of 150 guards for Narendra Modi: Report

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar HAS said that when Narendra Modi lands at the Saket College helipad in Ayodhya, he will have a special ring of protection around him. It will comprise of 150 security personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reported.

“It’s in the protocol for protecting the prime minister that he must be guarded by healthy personnel,” he said. “Now what can be healthier in these times than a COVID-19 warrior?”

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:47 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

India's legacy of 'unity in diversity' must be preserved, says Mamata

Ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said that the country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity and it must always be preserved. 

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:44 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Indian community gathers in Washington DC to celebrate event today

Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:34 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow and will be proceeding to Ayodhya in a chopper for the Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan ceremony today, reports ANI.

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:28 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

UP CM, BJP National Chief Uma Bharti arrive at Ram temple site

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, reports ANI.

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:25 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Bhoomi Pujan to begin at 12:30 pm; Modi to arrive in Ayodhya by 10:45 am

According to media reports, the bhoomi pujan ceremony will be starting at 12.30 pm. Indian Express reports say that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow airport at 10.35 am and fly down to the Saket Degree College helipad in Ayodhya at 11.30 am. His first stop will be the Hanuman Garhi temple where, after a seven-odd-minute stay, he will reach Ram Janmabhoomi area by noon and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:12 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani chant 'Jai Shree Ram' ahead of ceremony 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' through posts on their respective Twitter accounts ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple today.

Aug 05, 2020 - 10:05 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Ayodhya decked up ahead of today's foundation stone laying ceremony

Aug 05, 2020 - 09:50 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Today's ceremony is a 'historic moment', says UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is a historic moment and will be unforgettable. The world will see the glory of Lord Rama's dignity and greatness.

Aug 05, 2020 - 09:35 (IST)

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya

According to the Office of the Prime Minister's Twitter account, Narendra Modi has left for the temple-town of Ayodhya for today's ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple.

Load More

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates: The stage is set for Wednesday’s grand foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, to be attended by 175 dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 135 religious leaders.

The city of Ayodhya has been painted in shades of yellow and turned into a security fortress for Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple at a site that was under dispute for decades.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations on Monday and instructed officials to ensure that health ministry guidelines on COVID-19 prevention are strictly followed. Adityanath spent hours reviewing the arrangements for the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi, where the temple will be constructed following the go-ahead last year by the Supreme Court. The ceremony will be broadcast live by Doordarshan.

Meanwhile, the religious rituals are already underway since Monday. Twelve priests on Monday conducted prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was to be followed by prayers to the deities of the dynasties of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. On Tuesday, prayers were offered at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates Indias legacy of unity in diversity must be preserved says Mamata Banerjee ahead of event

The city has been decked up and sanitised for the prime minister's visit. Business Insider reported that the Ram Janmabhoomi site is given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them. While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita have been painted on the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters have been painted on the building walls on both sides of the roads leading to the temple site.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates Indias legacy of unity in diversity must be preserved says Mamata Banerjee ahead of event

Artist’s rendition of planned architecture of Ayodhya Ram Temple. News18

Borders sealed but no restriction on movement of city residents

The borders of the city of Ayodhya were sealed on Tuesday ahead of the prime minister's arrival on Wednesday.

Deepak Kumar, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Ayodhya range, talked about the elaborate security arrangements in the temple town before and during the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

"Barricades have been set up at 12 places across Ayodhya. Protocols for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be followed during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID-19 protocols are also being followed," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar said that more than five people will not be allowed to gather but added that all shops will be allowed to remain open in the city.

"We are continuously keeping a watch across the VIP routes via drones. No restrictions on movement for the people residing in Ayodhya. I urge people not to step outdoors to contain COVID-19. We will not let outsiders enter the city," he said.

Zee News report, however, said that the locals will be required to carry identification cards while stepping out of their homes to keep a tab on outsiders in the city.

UP's deputy general of police had earlier informed the press that the inner ring of the venue will be secured by the elite Special Protection Group while the rest of the security arrangements will fall upon the state police. He said that police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in Modi's security detail on the day.

"The inner security ring will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers. But police personnel, who have tested negative for the infection as well as those kept in reserve in complete isolation, would preferably be deployed closer to the inner security ring of the PM," UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times

175 invitees to attend ceremony

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary Champat Rai told reporters.

He said 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual sects, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.

Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, Rai said.

Iqbal Ansari, the chief litigant in the Ayodhya dispute has also been invited to the event and he has expressed his willingness to attend the ceremony.

There were, however, some allegations that the invitee list deliberately kept Dalits away from the ritual.

Apna Dal (S) MLA Chowdhury Amar Singh made the claim while talking to reporters on Monday. "Dalits and backwards have been deprived of attending the Ayodhya bhoomi pujan event. The haste which PM showed for the temple should also be shown for giving house and pension to poor," the MLA from Apna Dal (S), an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, said.

"The face of those who struggled for the temple is not seen. They are being ignored. The trust constituted for the construction of the temple does not have people from backward, SC and ST communities. It is a 'Ved Pratha trust' and seems that Lord Ram is only of the BJP," he said.

Rai, however, dismissed the allegations by saying: "Seers have no caste. Once they achieve sainthood, they are above caste," the Apna Dal (S) MLA said.

Rituals already underway in Ayodhya

The puja ceremony has already begun in Ayodhya since Monday with the offering of special prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi temple as a part of an old tradition of 'Nishan Puja', Zee news reported.

A four-phased Ramarchan puja started Tuesday morning to invoke the major gods and goddesses who consider Lord Ram as their 'Ishth' (the god of worship) at 10:30 am with Vedic saints conducting the prayers facing Ramlalla on his temporary seat.

Ramcharan Das, one of the seers conducting the puja told ANI, "This Ramarchan Pujan will be conducted in four phases. First will be of regular gods and then we will enter Ayodhya and second phase worship will be of Ayodhya and also of Lord Ram's soldiers and generals like Nal, Neel and Sugreev. In the third phase, Dashrath with his wives will be worshipped and then all three brothers, as well as their wives and Hanuman Ji, will too be worshipped. In the fourth phase, Lord Ram will be worshipped."

On Wednesday, the state government will release a postal stamp, which is based on the temple design. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises.

At 12:30 pm, the bhoomi pujan will begin when Modi will lay the foundation stone. He will lay the stone at around 12:40 pm after which the puja ceremony will go on till 2 pm. An inscription of the temple will also be inaugurated, ANI reported. The Prime Minister will leave for Lucknow at around 2:30 pm.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 05, 2020 10:44:45 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Time capsule capturing Ram Janmabhoomi’s history, to be placed below Ayodhya temple construction site
India

Time capsule capturing Ram Janmabhoomi’s history, to be placed below Ayodhya temple construction site

A trust member also said that soil from various pilgrimages and water from sacred rivers will be used during the bhoomi pujan on 5 August

Delhi BJP to live telecast Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan' on LED screens on 5 Aug across National Capital
India

Delhi BJP to live telecast Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan' on LED screens on 5 Aug across National Capital

Delhi BJP workers will also distribute 11 lakh earthen lamps among the people across the city that will be lighted on the evening of 5 August to mark the occasion

VHP chief Alok Kumar equates Black Lives Matter protests in US with Ram Janmabhoomi movement
India

VHP chief Alok Kumar equates Black Lives Matter protests in US with Ram Janmabhoomi movement

Kumar's remarks have come ahead of bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on 5 August, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi