Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: India's legacy of 'unity in diversity' must be preserved, says Mamata Banerjee ahead of event

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The stage is set for today's grand foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, to be attended by 175 dignitaries, including Narendra Modi

However, on the dais, there will be just five people – Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to media reports.

The stage is set for Wednesday’s grand foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, to be attended by 175 dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 135 religious leaders.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister's Twitter account, Narendra Modi has left for the temple-town of Ayodhya for today's ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is a historic moment and will be unforgettable. The world will see the glory of Lord Rama's dignity and greatness.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' through posts on their respective Twitter accounts ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple today.

According to media reports, the bhoomi pujan ceremony will be starting at 12.30 pm. Indian Express reports say that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow airport at 10.35 am and fly down to the Saket Degree College helipad in Ayodhya at 11.30 am. His first stop will be the Hanuman Garhi temple where, after a seven-odd-minute stay, he will reach Ram Janmabhoomi area by noon and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow and will be proceeding to Ayodhya in a chopper for the Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan ceremony today, reports ANI.

Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said that the country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity and it must always be preserved.

“It’s in the protocol for protecting the prime minister that he must be guarded by healthy personnel,” he said. “Now what can be healthier in these times than a COVID-19 warrior?”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar HAS said that when Narendra Modi lands at the Saket College helipad in Ayodhya, he will have a special ring of protection around him. It will comprise of 150 security personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reported.

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrive at Ram Janambhoomi site in #Ayodhya . Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' for #RamTemple at the site today.

USA: Members of the Indian community gathered outside the Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of #RamTemple in #Ayodhya

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!

Ram Mandir bhumi pujan in Ayodhya LATEST Updates: The stage is set for Wednesday’s grand foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, to be attended by 175 dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 135 religious leaders.

The city of Ayodhya has been painted in shades of yellow and turned into a security fortress for Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple at a site that was under dispute for decades.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations on Monday and instructed officials to ensure that health ministry guidelines on COVID-19 prevention are strictly followed. Adityanath spent hours reviewing the arrangements for the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi, where the temple will be constructed following the go-ahead last year by the Supreme Court. The ceremony will be broadcast live by Doordarshan.

Meanwhile, the religious rituals are already underway since Monday. Twelve priests on Monday conducted prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was to be followed by prayers to the deities of the dynasties of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. On Tuesday, prayers were offered at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple.

The city has been decked up and sanitised for the prime minister's visit. Business Insider reported that the Ram Janmabhoomi site is given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them. While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita have been painted on the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters have been painted on the building walls on both sides of the roads leading to the temple site.

Borders sealed but no restriction on movement of city residents

The borders of the city of Ayodhya were sealed on Tuesday ahead of the prime minister's arrival on Wednesday.

Deepak Kumar, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Ayodhya range, talked about the elaborate security arrangements in the temple town before and during the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

"Barricades have been set up at 12 places across Ayodhya. Protocols for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be followed during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID-19 protocols are also being followed," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar said that more than five people will not be allowed to gather but added that all shops will be allowed to remain open in the city.

"We are continuously keeping a watch across the VIP routes via drones. No restrictions on movement for the people residing in Ayodhya. I urge people not to step outdoors to contain COVID-19. We will not let outsiders enter the city," he said.

A Zee News report, however, said that the locals will be required to carry identification cards while stepping out of their homes to keep a tab on outsiders in the city.

UP's deputy general of police had earlier informed the press that the inner ring of the venue will be secured by the elite Special Protection Group while the rest of the security arrangements will fall upon the state police. He said that police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in Modi's security detail on the day.

"The inner security ring will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers. But police personnel, who have tested negative for the infection as well as those kept in reserve in complete isolation, would preferably be deployed closer to the inner security ring of the PM," UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

175 invitees to attend ceremony

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary Champat Rai told reporters.

He said 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual sects, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.

Salil Singhal, the nephew of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, will be the "yajmaan" (ritual patron) at the ceremony. Hindu seers from Nepal have also been invited as Janakpur has relations with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya, Rai said.

Iqbal Ansari, the chief litigant in the Ayodhya dispute has also been invited to the event and he has expressed his willingness to attend the ceremony.

There were, however, some allegations that the invitee list deliberately kept Dalits away from the ritual.

Apna Dal (S) MLA Chowdhury Amar Singh made the claim while talking to reporters on Monday. "Dalits and backwards have been deprived of attending the Ayodhya bhoomi pujan event. The haste which PM showed for the temple should also be shown for giving house and pension to poor," the MLA from Apna Dal (S), an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, said.

"The face of those who struggled for the temple is not seen. They are being ignored. The trust constituted for the construction of the temple does not have people from backward, SC and ST communities. It is a 'Ved Pratha trust' and seems that Lord Ram is only of the BJP," he said.

Rai, however, dismissed the allegations by saying: "Seers have no caste. Once they achieve sainthood, they are above caste," the Apna Dal (S) MLA said.

Rituals already underway in Ayodhya

The puja ceremony has already begun in Ayodhya since Monday with the offering of special prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi temple as a part of an old tradition of 'Nishan Puja', Zee news reported.

A four-phased Ramarchan puja started Tuesday morning to invoke the major gods and goddesses who consider Lord Ram as their 'Ishth' (the god of worship) at 10:30 am with Vedic saints conducting the prayers facing Ramlalla on his temporary seat.

Ramcharan Das, one of the seers conducting the puja told ANI, "This Ramarchan Pujan will be conducted in four phases. First will be of regular gods and then we will enter Ayodhya and second phase worship will be of Ayodhya and also of Lord Ram's soldiers and generals like Nal, Neel and Sugreev. In the third phase, Dashrath with his wives will be worshipped and then all three brothers, as well as their wives and Hanuman Ji, will too be worshipped. In the fourth phase, Lord Ram will be worshipped."

On Wednesday, the state government will release a postal stamp, which is based on the temple design. The prime minister will plant a 'parijat' (coral jasmine) tree in the premises.

At 12:30 pm, the bhoomi pujan will begin when Modi will lay the foundation stone. He will lay the stone at around 12:40 pm after which the puja ceremony will go on till 2 pm. An inscription of the temple will also be inaugurated, ANI reported. The Prime Minister will leave for Lucknow at around 2:30 pm.

With inputs from agencies