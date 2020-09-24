Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons, will join probe soon, NCB official clarifies

The NCB summoned Rakul Preet Singh, fashion designer Simone Khambatta, and talent manager Shruti Modi for questioning on Thursday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said actor Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons sent to her to join the probe being conducted by the agency into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

Earlier in the day, Singh said in her official statement she has "not received the alleged summons either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far."

NCB officials, however, said the actor was contacted through various platforms, including a phone number that is available with the agency.

"She has acknowledged the summons," a senior NCB official said.

She will join the probe soon, he added.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked some ''A-list'' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry, to "join the probe," an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a "reference" to Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the case.

The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Singh among others for questioning.

Fashion designer Simone Khambatta reached the NCB guest house here on Thursday morning to appear before the agency in connection with its probe into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, an official said.

Khambatta's name cropped up in the questioning of some persons during the NCB probe into the matter. She reached the NCB guest house at Colaba in south Mumbai around 9.30 am, the official said.

Besides Khambatta, the NCB has also summoned Singh and talent manager Shruti Modi to appear before the probe team on Thursday, the official said.

Some WhatsApp chats of the persons who were questioned earlier by the NCB suggested discussion about drugs, he said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)