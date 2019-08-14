Raksha Bandhan 2019: Festival celebrates bond between brother and sister; several regions have their own specific traditions

Raksha Bandhan is a fun-filled day, and is one which holds both religious and cultural significance. It celebrates the relationship between a brother and sister, and instills a sense of protection between them.

This year, Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan are on the same day, on Thursday, 15 August.

Although Raksha Bandhan is predominantly a north Indian festival, it is also celebrated in different ways across the country.

In West Bengal and Odisha, it is known as 'Jhulan Purnima'. In Maharashtra, it is also celebrated alongside Narali Purnima, or the coconut day festival.

In Jammu and Kashmir, it is common to see kites flying in the sky during this time. In Haryana, amulets to ward off evil are tied on people's wrists.

The festival also coincides with Upa-Karma, which is the sacred day where Brahmins change the sacred thread around their body and start to study the scriptures again.

Farmers celebrate the day as Kajri Purnima and sow wheat in their field on this day.

Here are some important things to know about Raksha Bandhan 2019:

14 August: Purnima Tithi starts at 3.45 pm

15 August: Purnima Tithi ends at 5.59 pm

15 August: Raksha Bandhan

The tradition for Raksha Bandhan or literally 'the bond of protection' is for the sisters to tie a rakhi around the brothers' wrist, symbolically protecting them, in return for which, they receive a gift.

It is celebrated on the auspicious day of the Shravan Purnima, which is the last day of the Hindu calendar month of Shraavana, hence is also known as Rakhi Purnima.