Rajnath Singh to pay two-day visit to J&K from Thursday
During his visit, Rajnath Singh will review the overall security situation in the Union Territory
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Thursday during which he will visit forward areas and review the preparedness of Indian armed forces.
"Tomorrow, 16th June, I would be in Jammu & Kashmir for a two day visit. I shall be visiting forward areas and interacting with troops during my visit. Also, I shall attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Ji’s ‘Rajyabhishek Ceremony’ in Jammu on 17th June, Friday," Rajnath Singh tweeted.
During his visit, he will review the overall security situation in the Union Territory, official sources said.
Senior commanders of the Indian Army are scheduled to brief Singh about the overall security situation in the hinterland as well as along the Line of Control (LoC), they said.
Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of killings of innocent civilians in the last few weeks triggering apprehensions of an intense cycle of violence in the region. The security forces have intensified their anti-terror operations in view of the killings.
The sources said the defence minister will be apprised about the situation along the LoC and the International Border (IB).
(With inputs from agencies)
