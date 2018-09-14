Rajnath Singh to launch first smart fence project along India-Pakistan border to plug vulnerable gaps

New Delhi: The country's first 'smart fence' pilot project, which entails deploying laser-activated fences and technology-enabled barriers to plug vulnerable gaps along borders, will be formally launched by Home Minister Rajnath Singh next week along the India-Pakistan border, an official said Thursday. Singh will travel to Jammu to inaugurate the ambitious project on 17 September, he added.

The technology is being implemented by the Border Security Force and senior officials of the paramilitary will present a demo of the activation and response mechanism of the 'smart fence' before the home minister during the visit, he said. BSF Director General K K Sharma had last week said that such gadgetry will be deployed along 2,400 km of India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh in the future.

The initiative is part of the comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) proposed to be deployed at these two borders by the Modi government as part of its decision to completely seal the two borders to stop infiltration and illegal migration. The 'laser fence' and other gadgets have been integrated and a CCTV-like feed will be given to the BSF post so that immediate action can be taken against any intrusion or infiltration attempt.