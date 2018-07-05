Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, says honest administration key to bring stability in state

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 15:33:33 IST

Srinagar: On his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the imposition of Governor's rule, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that peace and stability could be brought to the state through an honest, effective and efficient administration.

File image of home minister Rajnath Singh. PTI.

File image of home minister Rajnath Singh. PTI.

Singh said this after reviewing the security situation in the state at a high-level meeting attended by Governor NN Vohra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top civil and police officials in Srinagar.

"The dream of a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir will be realised when there is peace and normalcy in the state. It is our firm resolve to bring peace, stability and prosperity through an honest, effective and efficient administration for the problems facing the state," a statement quoted him as saying.

Discussing the way forward for the state, Singh said development and good governance had remained elusive for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the central government was committed to taking all possible measures to bring accountability and transparency in the system.

"With a renewed focus on good governance and development, the Centre is looking forward to kindle new aspirations and hopes amongst the people of the state," he said.

The home minister said the solution to problems lies in empowerment of the people and strengthening the institutions of local self-government.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under governor's rule on 20 June after the Bharatiya Janta Party withdrew support to alliance partner Peoples Democratic Party, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 15:33 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores