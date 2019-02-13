Rajnath Singh raps for Narendra Modi, says 'chowkidar is not a chor, he is pure and will become prime minister for sure'

Moradabad: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday denounced Congress president Rahul Gandhi's persistent 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and coined a rhyming slogan in his defence.

While addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Singh said that the prime minister is not a "chor" (thief) but "pure and that he is the only cure" for the country.

He said, "Main kehna chahta hoon chowkidaar chor nahi hai, balki hamara chowkidaar pure hai. Agli baar usko prime minister banna sure hai, aur yahi Bharat ki samasyaaon ka cure hai." (I want to say that our chowkidaar is not a thief but is a pure man. He will be the prime minister for the next time for sure, and that is the cure for all of India's problems.)

Singh’s remark comes after Rahul on Monday continued his "chowkidar chor hai" barb, in a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his party would not sit idle until a government based on Congress ideology is formed in Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking the prime minister, Rahul said: "The country's chowkidar looted the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Air Force and others in the country. Chowkidar chor hai!"

