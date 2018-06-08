Rajnath Singh on Naxal threat against Narendra Modi: 'Maoists fighting losing war, we will review PM's security'

Home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday made a statement on a letter found in the house of a person arrested for alleged "links" with Maoists, which talked about the ultras mulling a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" and suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be targeted during his "road shows".

"We are concerned about the security of our prime minister. Maoists are fighting a losing war. Naxalism has reduced to a large extent," said the home minister, when asked about what the central government was planning to do about the threat to the prime minister.

"We will review the security of the prime minister," Singh further said.

The letter, addressed to one Comrade Prakash by the sender who identifies himself as 'R', talks about the requirement of Rs 8 crore to procure an M-4 rifle and along with four lakh rounds of ammunition for the purpose.

The letter was recovered from the house of Rona Wilson who was among five people arrested arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi in connection with the 'Elgar Parishad' held in Pune in December and the subsequent Bhima-Koregaon violence in the district, the police said.

All the five were on Thursday produced before a sessions court which remanded them to police custody till 14 June.

The letter reads: "Defeating Hindu fascism has been our core agenda and a major concern for the party. Several leaders from secret cells as well as open organizations have raised this issue very strongly."

"Modi-led Hindu fascist regime is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successful established BJP government in more than 15 states."

"If this pace continues, then it would mean immense trouble for the party on all the fronts."

"Comrade Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-Raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident."

Rajiv Gandhi, former prime minister, was killed by a woman suicide bomber during a public event in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on 21 May, 1991.

With inputs from PTI