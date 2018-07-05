Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir: Home minister likely to visit Amarnath temple, chair high-level security meet today

India FP Staff Jul 05, 2018 09:00:18 IST

Union home minister Rajnath Singh is expected to perform darshan at the Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday — the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to review the security situation.

Singh had tweeted about his plan to visit the holy cave shrine located in the South Kashmir Himalayas, ahead of his arrival.

Kashmir Reader reported that Singh will also chair a high-level security review meeting with top officials of the army, state government, and police, central paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies to discuss measures for curbing disruptions to anti-militancy operations.

This is Singh's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the imposition of Governor's Rule. Singh, accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, held discussions with Governor NN Vohra at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening on various key issues related to security management, implementation of development programmes, and positive engagement of the youth in the state.

"The governor briefed the Union home minister about the ongoing Amarnath Yatra," an official spokesman told PTI.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh being accorded welcome by Governor NN Vohra on Wednesday. PTI

Rajnath Singh and Governor NN Vohra on Wednesday. PTI

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Wednesday from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to landslides, as the toll for this year's yatra rose to 11.

Quoting an official, PTI reported that limited helicopter services, however, are still functional from both the routes.

"On the seventh day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 5,919 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave. Till date, 60,752 yatris had darshan of the shivling at the holy cave," the spokesperson said.

Despite incessant rains which even posed a threat of flash floods in the Valley, the yatra commenced as per scheduled on 28 June after several hours of delay but faced frequent disruptions owing to continuous rainfall, slippery condition of the tracks and landslides.

The 60-day yatra is scheduled to conclude on 26 August coinciding with the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 09:00 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores