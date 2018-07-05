Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir: Home minister likely to visit Amarnath temple, chair high-level security meet today

Union home minister Rajnath Singh is expected to perform darshan at the Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday — the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to review the security situation.

Singh had tweeted about his plan to visit the holy cave shrine located in the South Kashmir Himalayas, ahead of his arrival.

Heading to Srinagar on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. During this visit the security situation of the state will be reviewed. Shall also perform darshan at the holy cave of Shri Amarnathji. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 4, 2018

Kashmir Reader reported that Singh will also chair a high-level security review meeting with top officials of the army, state government, and police, central paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies to discuss measures for curbing disruptions to anti-militancy operations.

This is Singh's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the imposition of Governor's Rule. Singh, accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, held discussions with Governor NN Vohra at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening on various key issues related to security management, implementation of development programmes, and positive engagement of the youth in the state.

"The governor briefed the Union home minister about the ongoing Amarnath Yatra," an official spokesman told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Wednesday from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to landslides, as the toll for this year's yatra rose to 11.

Quoting an official, PTI reported that limited helicopter services, however, are still functional from both the routes.

"On the seventh day of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, 5,919 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave. Till date, 60,752 yatris had darshan of the shivling at the holy cave," the spokesperson said.

Despite incessant rains which even posed a threat of flash floods in the Valley, the yatra commenced as per scheduled on 28 June after several hours of delay but faced frequent disruptions owing to continuous rainfall, slippery condition of the tracks and landslides.

The 60-day yatra is scheduled to conclude on 26 August coinciding with the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival.

With inputs from PTI