Rajnath Singh gets '1.5 lakh' handmade rakhis from school kids for soldiers

Rajnath Singh promised the school students that he would send the rakhis to soldiers defending the country

New Delhi: Ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, students of various schools in Delhi and Tamil Nadu on Saturday handed over self-made 'rakhis' to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The students made the rakhi for the soldiers guarding the borders.

Rajnath Singh promised the school students that he would send the rakhis to soldiers defending the country. "As the Defence Minister of the country, I assure you that I myself will provide these rakhis to the three service chiefs so that these can reach the jawans of all the three services," he told ANI.

भारतीय सेना की सलामती की कामना करते हुए आज स्कूली छात्रों एवं स्वयंसेवी संगठनों से जुड़े युवाओं ने मुझे उनके लिए राखियाँ भेंट की। इन राखियों को मैंने सहर्ष स्वीकार किया है, जिन्हें तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुखों के माध्यम से सीमाओं पर तैनात सैनिकों के लिए भेजा जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/A0n2iwLN4c — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2022

A total of 1.5 lakh handmade rakhis were given for the soldiers, said Principal of Tamil Nadu Bharanipark Group of Institutions, Dr Rama Subramaniam.

"With lots of love and gratitude, we have brought 1.5 lakh handmade rakhis for brave soldiers of our country. 75,000 rakhis have Tirukkural printed on them and another 75,000 rakhis are handmade," Subramaniam said.

BJP leader Tarun Vijay said the message on rakhis were written in 18 languages and about 25,000 of these were in the Santhali language.

"These rakhis are all handmade, prepared in Tamil Nadu and about 25,000 prepared in the Santhali language, which we understand is the language of our tribal brothers and sisters and the President comes from the Santhali community," Vijay said.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 11 August this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

