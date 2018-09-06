You are here:
Rajnath Singh announces 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust formed to assist martyred CAPF troopers' families

India Press Trust of India Sep 06, 2018 10:57:00 IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said a "Bharat Ke Veer" Trust has been formed for providing assistance to the families of slain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

File image of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI

The Trust is headed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former national badminton champion Pullela Gopichand are among six trustees.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took up the initiative in 2017. The success has been stupendous. It has now been formalised into a registered Trust, Rajnath Singh said in a series of tweets.

"The Bharat Ke Veer Trust has been created for providing a platform to all citizens to contribute and provide assistance to the families of martyred CAPF personnel," he said.

"The Ministry of Finance has given its approval to the Trust under 80(G) which means that all contributions to the Trust will be exempted under Income Tax," he added.


