India

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Congress leaders pays tribute to former prime minister at Vir Bhumi

PM Modi also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary

FP Staff May 21, 2022 10:37:19 IST
Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Congress leaders pays tribute to former prime minister at Vir Bhumi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays her respects to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi on Saturday. Twitter/ @INCIndia

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital on Saturday.

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid tribute to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India.

Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to London where he will be speaking at Cambridge University on 23 May on 'India at 75'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the prime minister of India till 2 December, 1989.

Born on 20 August, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on 21 May, 1991.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 21, 2022 10:37:19 IST

TAGS:

also read

Will keep open avenues for forging alliances according to political circumstances, says Congress
India

Will keep open avenues for forging alliances according to political circumstances, says Congress

The party accused the BJP-RSS of spreading communal divide in the country and said the Congress rejects the politics of garnering votes by targeting minorities

Chintan Shivir: From reconnecting with people to one family one ticket, Rahul Gandhi's strategies to revive Congress
Politics

Chintan Shivir: From reconnecting with people to one family one ticket, Rahul Gandhi's strategies to revive Congress

The Congress leader announced that the party will undertake a yatra in October to re-establish and strengthen its ‘broken’ connection with the common people

Chintan Shivir: Polls, new roadmap on agenda as Congress leaders head to Udaipur
Politics

Chintan Shivir: Polls, new roadmap on agenda as Congress leaders head to Udaipur

In a bid to overcome internal challenges and electoral setbacks, the Congress' three-day conclave will focus on time-bound party restructuring for strengthening the organisation and evolving a strategy for future alliances