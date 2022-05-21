Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: Congress leaders pays tribute to former prime minister at Vir Bhumi
PM Modi also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital on Saturday.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी, महासचिव श्रीमती @priyankagandhi जी व वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेताओं ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर समाधि स्थल वीरभूमि पहुंच कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
राष्ट्र निर्माण में राजीव गांधी जी का योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। pic.twitter.com/Go408CWKzM
— Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2022
Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot also paid tribute to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi.
Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India.
My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India.
He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy.
I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together. pic.twitter.com/jjiLl8BpMs
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2022
Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to London where he will be speaking at Cambridge University on 23 May on 'India at 75'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, on Saturday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022
Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the prime minister of India till 2 December, 1989.
Born on 20 August, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on 21 May, 1991.
With input from agencies
