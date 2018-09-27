Rajasthan's 'Falahari Baba' gets life term for raping 21-yr-old law student at Alwar-based ashram

Alwar: Falahari baba, a self-styled godman from Rajasthan, was sentenced to life on Wednesday by Alwar's Additional District and Sessions judge Rajendra Sharma for raping a female student from Chhattisgarh.

According to information, the godman was arrested on 23 September 2017, after the survivor accused him of sexually assaulting her at his Alwar-based ashram on 7 August.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. The survivor had visited godman's ashram on 7 August to offer her first salary from her internship to him. The latter told her to stay for the night and raped her.

Falahari Baba's real name is Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari, and he is believed to be surviving on fruits, and so got his name.

The additional district and sessions judge Rajendra Sharma on Tuesday heard the arguments from the two sides for about three hours. While the victim's case was represented by Anil Vashisth, the accused's case was represented by Ashok Sharma.