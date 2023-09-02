Rajasthan: Woman beaten, stripped naked by in-laws in Pratapgarh

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district by her husband and in-laws, the police said after a video of the incident surfaced online.

Initial investigation reveals that the victim, who was married for a year, had started living with another man in the village.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said the in-laws of the woman kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place on Thursday after they found out about her affair.

“After the woman was kidnapped, she was beaten up by her husband who also stripped her and paraded her for about one kilometre in the village”, the DGP said.

“An FIR is being lodged by the victim’s side. Police will make every effort to arrest the accused soon,” says Amit Kumar, SP, Pratapgarh.

"An FIR is being lodged by the victim's side. Police will make every effort to arrest the accused soon," says Amit Kumar, SP, Pratapgarh.

Accused try to evade police

After the incident came to the fore, the accused, Nathu Meena (the victim’s husband), Velia Veena and Kanha Meena, tried to escape.

However, they were caught after being chased and suffered injuries while trying to run away.

They are currently undergoing treatment at Pratapgarh district hospital. They will soon be produced before the court.

Three main accused have so far been detained in connection with the Pratapgarh incident. The accused got injured while trying to run away as police chased them. They are currently undergoing treatment. A total of 10 accused have been named in the FIR.

“Strict action will be taken against all the accused. There are a total of ten accused in the case, out of whom, three have been arrested. The others will be arrested soon”, said Inspector General S Parimal.

CM Gehlot reacts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the DGP to take strict action in this matter.

“There is no place for such criminals in a civilized society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court,” Gehlot said on X, formerly Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the DGP to take strict action in this matter.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda said, “The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi.”

BJP National President JP Nadda said, "The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi."

“It’s no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson,” he added.

