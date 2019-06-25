Rajasthan University Uniraj Result Arts 2019: BA part I and II result expected soon; check details on uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Uniraj Result Arts 2019| The Rajasthan University or RU is expected to announce the result for the Bachelor of Arts part I (BA first year) and BA part II (second year) soon. Once declared, the results will be made available on the official website of the university.

Those candidates who appeared for the examinations can log on to the official website at uniraj.ac.in. However, students must note that the time of declaration of results is yet not revealed yet. Hence, students are advised to check the website regularly.

RU had previously released the result for BA final year or BA part III exams on its website.

For those students who wish to check their results through the official website, listed below is the step-by-step guide on how to check and download it

Steps to check Rajasthan University, Uniraj Result 2019 for BA Part I and II:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of RU at uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on result tab available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Click on the links available for BA part I 2019 / BA part II 2019.

Step 4: On the new log-in page enter the roll number and click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out the result PDF.

About Rajasthan University:

Rajasthan University located in the city of Jaipur is a state government varsity established on 8 January, 1947 as ‘University of Rajputana’. The state university offers several programs ranging from science, sociology, engineering, arts to education to the students.

