Rajasthan: Three women killed, several injured in stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple
In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from a heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush
Sikar: At least three people were killed and several were injured at a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar early on Monday morning during the monthly fair.
Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.
The 11th day of the lunar calendar is considered auspicious for darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna. The temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and sees huge crowds.
As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.
In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.
He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," the PM tweeted.
Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.
Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote "The death of three women devotees due to a stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace."
सीकर में खाटूश्याम जी के मंदिर में भगदड़ होने से 3 दर्शनार्थी महिलाओं की मृत्यु बेहद दुखद एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं, ईश्वर उन्हें यह आघात सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें एवं दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2022
"Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede," he said in a subsequent tweet.
भगदड़ में घायल हुए श्रद्धालुओं के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है।
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2022
Further details are awaited.
With inputs from agencies
