Rajasthan: Three sisters and two children found dead in well, family alleges dowry death

The three sisters married into the same family. Their father has in an FIR claimed that they were regularly beaten by in-laws for dowry

The bodies of three sisters and their children were found in a well in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday.

"The bodies have been fished out and a post-mortem examination is underway," police said.

The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

The two children were Kalu Devi’s children, India Today reported.

The three women were sisters married into the same family.

Making the incident more horrific is the fact that two of the women were pregnant at the time of their death, NDTV reported.

They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla. They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on 25 May, the police said.

After they failed to return home, their family members put up missing posters at different locations and lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Family alleges dowry death

According to PTI, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

However, they have launched an investigation into a complaint filed by the women's father against their husbands and in-laws, Indian Express reported.

The women's family has alleged that they were being harassed by their in-laws for dowry.

"My sisters were regularly beaten and harassed for dowry. When they went missing on 25 May, we ran from pillar to post to find them. We registered FIRs at the local police station, with the women's helpline, and also with the national commission for women but received very little help," NDTV quoted the women's cousin Hemraj Meena as saying.

According to India Today, the three sisters were married off when they were minors in 2003.

The youngest sister was barely a year old at the time, the report added.

