Rajasthan: Three detained after car crushes two Dalit youths to death in Kuchaman

After a tragic incident near Ranasar village in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman, where a car crushed two Dalit youths riding a bike, three suspects have been arrested, according to the police.

Senior police officials have also hurried to Kuchaman to oversee the situation.

Reacting to the incident, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Rajasthan has become most unsafe for Dalits – whether it’s Dalit girl being raped, killed & dumped in well in Karauli or tragic HARRASMENT of Dalit student in Kotputali or series of rapes which Gehlot ji terms as fake! Law & order in Rajasthan is a complete failure !!!”

He added, “But those who champion cause of Dalits – Rahul Gandhi & Brigade are absolutely silent ! Imagine if this had happened in UP then would the lobby be silent?”

In Rajasthan 3 DALITS run over brutally in Didwana , Kuchaman – 2 are dead already!! Rajasthan has become most unsafe for Dalits – whether it’s Dalit girl being raped, killed & dumped in well in Karauli or tragic HARRASMENT of Dalit student in Kotputali or series of rapes which… pic.twitter.com/bH4NOB6SbD — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 30, 2023

The victims have been identified as Raju and Chunnilal, hailing from Bidiyad village in Parbatsar. Tragically, they lost their lives at the scene, while the third youth named Krishnaram sustained severe injuries.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage where the incident happened.

On Monday, SP Praveen Kumar Nunavat said, “We received the information that two-three men are lying on the side of the road in an injured state…We visited the spot…One injured person has been referred to Jaipur…Two persons have died, and their bodies are kept in the mortuary. It appears to be a murder prima facia, and we are investigating the matter from that angle…”

With inputs from agencies