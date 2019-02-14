Rajasthan schools will not observe Matru Pitru Diwas on Valentine’s Day, says education minister

Jaipur: Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday announced that schools in the state will not observe ‘Matru Pitru Poojan Diwas’ on Valentine’s Day, saying, "one day is not enough to celebrate one's mother and father, and devoting one day to them is against the culture of India".

Last year, to counter the influence of Valentine’s Day among youths, the former education minister Vasudev Devnani had ordered to observe 14 February as ‘Matru Pitru Poojan Diwas’.

Keeping in line the resistance to celebrating Valentine's Day, the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been staging protests against the celebrations.

Last year, a few cases were also registered against Bajrang Dal workers for vandalising places where celebrations were going on. This year too, the Bajrang Dal workers have written an open letter to many pubs, restaurants and malls to not celebrate Valentine’s Day.

