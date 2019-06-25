Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School Board to declare Class 10 results on rsosapp.rajsathan.gov.in

Rajasthan RSOS 10th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan State Open School Board is likely to announce the RSOS Class 10 result 2019 today (25 June). Candidates can check their scores on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSOS Class 10 results 2019 have been delayed a few times, but reports say they are expected to be declared today. The link for the results will be activated after the results are released online.

How to check RSOS Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your roll number and any other details sought.

Step 4: Click submit and your Rajasthan RSOS Class 10 result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that the results of the Rajasthan State Open School Board's Class 10 exams that are published on the website are only for informational purposes. Students must collect original marksheet, passing certificate and other important documents from their schools or exam centers after the results are declared online.

Alternative websites to check RSOS Class 10 result 2019:

Due to the heavy volume of traffic the official website is likely to get from students awaiting their results, the official website may run slow or crash temporarily. In such a case, candidates can check out alternative websites to know their scores. Here are a few options:

- rajasthan.result91.com

- eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in

- indiaresults.com

RSOS had declared the Class 12 result 2019 earlier this month. The overall pass percentage was 34.85 percent, up by 1.17 percent from the pass percentage last year.

In 2018, RSOS had declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day.

