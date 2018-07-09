Rajasthan road accidents: 11 dead, 42 injured in three separate accidents in Ajmer, Bikaner, Sirohi on Sunday

Jaipur: Eleven persons were killed and 42 injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Ajmer, Bikaner and Sirohi districts on Sunday.

Eight persons, including a minor, were killed and 20 others injured when a bus collided with a dumper on Beawar road in Ajmer, police said. The accident occurred near Tabiji area under Mangaliawas police station area, they said. SP, Ajmer, Rajendra Singh said the state roadways bus was on its way to Jaipur from Pali when the collision occurred.

Four of the deceased were identified as Tarachand, 29, Dilip Singh, 18, Nayra, 1, Jishan, 18 and efforts were on to identify rest, the police control room said.

Another state roadways bus rammed into a truck in Jamsar area in Bikaner in which three persons, including two girls, were killed and 10 others injured, police said.

In Sirohi, the driver of a bus lost control over the vehicle due to drowsiness. The bus went off road in which 12 passengers received injuries, they said. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed condolence on the deaths and gave directions to the officers for proper treatment of the injured.