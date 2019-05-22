Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Rajasthan board to announce Class 12 Art result today; how to check scores on rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 result or Class 12 Arts results today (Wednesday, 22 May) at 3 pm. Once declared the results will be made available by the Rajasthan board on its official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

As many as 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 arts exams, which held from 7 March to 14 March.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 arts results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam in this case, "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid delay in checking the results.

The results will be available on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com, as well.

Students can also access their scores through an SMS service provided by the government. Candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.

In 2018, the Class 12 result for the arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.