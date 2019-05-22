Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Girls fare better than boys with pass percentage of 90.81% against 85.41%

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts Exam Results 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 arts results today (Wednesday, 22 May). The overall pass percentage recorded this year by Class 12 arts stream students is 88 percent.
This year, girls have fared better than boys in Rajasthan board Class 12 examinations for arts stream. Girls secured an overall pass percentage of 90.81 percent, while for boys the figure stood at 85.41 percent.
Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the RBSE official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Steps to check RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam in this case, "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"
Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.
Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid delay in checking the results.
As many as 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 arts exams, which held from 7 March to 14 March.
The results will be available on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com, as well.
Students can also access their scores through an SMS service provided by the government. Candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.
In 2018, the Class 12 result for the arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.
The Rajasthan board had declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on 15 May. The overall pass percentage of science students was 92.88 percent. The pass percentage of commerce students was 91.46 percent.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:29 (IST)
Girls outscore boys in 2019 RBSE Class 12 exams for arts stream
This year, girls have fared better than boys in Rajasthan board Class 12 examinations for arts stream. Girls secured an overall pass percentage of 90.81 percent, while for boys the figure stood at 85.41 percent.
Read more on pass percentages in RBSE Class 12 exams for arts stream here
15:16 (IST)
Overall pass percentage of 2019 RBSE Class 12 exams for arts stream is 88%
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 arts result on rajresults.nic today (Wednesday, 22 May). The overall pass percentage recorded this year by Class 12 arts stream students is 88 percent.
15:07 (IST)
RBSE Class 12 results for arts stream declared
15:03 (IST)
Rajasthan board to declare RBSE Class 12 results for arts stream shortly
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 arts result on rajresults.nic.in at 3 pm. Immediately after the results are announced, the official website may crash or become unresponsive. In such cases students are advised to wait for a while and retry later or opt for third-party websites.
14:54 (IST)
Supplementary exam dates for RBSE Class 12 board exams to be announced soon
Candidates who are unable to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams for arts stream can appear for the supplementary exam. Generally, all school boards announce supplementary exam dates once the results are declared.
Students have to submit the application form for the aforementioned exam after the results are declared.
14:48 (IST)
How and where to check RBSE Class 12 results for arts stream:
14:34 (IST)
Rajasthan Class 12 arts results are being announced earlier this year
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), this year, will declare the Class 12 board exam results for arts stream ten days earlier than it had declared last year.
In 2018, the Class 12 result for the Arts stream was announced on 1 June.
14:24 (IST)
Puneet Maheshwari topped Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams from science stream
Puneet Maheshwari emerged as the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science topper by scoring 495 marks out of 500 in the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) Class 12 board examination.
Girls recorded over 95 pass percentage in both science and commerce streams of Class 12 examination of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.
To read more about RBSE Class 12 toppers from science and commerce streams, click here
14:15 (IST)
Rajasthan board had declared Class 12 science, commerce stream results on 15 May
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on 15 May. The overall pass percentage of science students was 92.88 percent. The pass percentage of commerce students was 91.46 percent.
14:12 (IST)
Girls had outscored boys in 2018 RBSE Class 12 Arts stream exams with 91.25%
Last year, girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent in Class 12 board examinations for arts stream. While for boys, the figure stood at 86.60 percent.
14:01 (IST)
Overall pass percentage in 2018 RBSE Class 12 Arts stream was 88.89%
In 2018, the Class 12 result for the Arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th Arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent.
13:57 (IST)
Students can also opt SMS service to check RBSE Class 12 Arts stream results
If students are unable to access their scores via Internet, they can also avail SMS services provided by the Rajasthan board. To receive the Class 12 Arts results on your phones, candidates need to type: RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
To know more about alternative ways to access RBSE Class 12 arts result, click here
13:51 (IST)
Students can also check RBSE Class 12 results on third-party website examresults.net
Here are the steps to follow:
Step 1: Visit the website – examresults.net
Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Rajasthan
Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘BSER results 2019’ according to your stream
Step 4: Fill in required details like your roll number and ‘Submit’
Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.
13:45 (IST)
Alternative ways of checking RBSE Class 12 Arts exams scores
Due to the large number of students trying to access their scores, the official website might crash or become unresponsive. But students must not panic. They can visit alternative websites – examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check their Senior Secondary Arts or Class 12 Arts results while the glitch in the official website is being fixed.
13:42 (IST)
Over 5 lakh students appeared for 2019 RBSE Class 12 Arts stream exams
This year, as many as 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Arts exams, which held from 7 March to 14 March. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid delay in checking their scores.
13:27 (IST)
Steps to check RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2019 on official website:
Step 1: Visit the RBSE official website – rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam, in this case, "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"
Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.
13:24 (IST)
Official websites to check RBSE Class 12 Arts results
According to the official notification, the Rajasthan board will announce the Class 12 board examination results at 3 pm today (22 May) on its official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
To know more about RBSE Class 12 Arts exams, click here
13:21 (IST)
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Arts results expected today
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 Arts results today (Wednesday, 22 May), the board said in a statement issued recently.