Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019: Rajasthan Government Dungar College announces results on ptet2019.org

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Result 2019 announced | The Rajasthan Government Dungar college in Bikaner has announced the PTET (Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2019. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website — ptet2019.org

According to the schedule released by the college, candidates who will be eligible to take admission based on the PTET allotment, have to pay the fees from 23 July to 29 July.

Steps to check the merit list for PTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — ptet2019.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Result PTET-2019' tab on the left

Step 3: Enter your 6 digit roll number and click on 'Proceed'

Step 4: Or enter your name, your mother's name and your date of birth in the selected fields

Step 5: View results and take a printout for future reference

Here are some important dates to remember for the 4-year-old BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course:

Registration for online counselling and submission of Rs 5,000: 25 June to 17 July (Closed)

Filling up online options for college selection: 14 July to 19 July (Closed)

First Counseling Requested College: 22 July

PTET is conducted for admissions in two-year BEd course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course at the institutes across the state of Rajasthan.