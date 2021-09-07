The exam, which will be conducted from 13 to 15 September, seeks to fill 857 vacancies

The admit cards for Rajasthan Police sub-inspector (SI) and platoon commander (PC) Combined Competitive Examination 2021 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

According to the commission, the exam will be conducted from 13 to 15 September in two different sessions. The first session will begin from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second session will commence from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Below are the steps to download RPSC SI admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on admit card link under the ‘Important Links’ section that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the SI exam link and then hit on the ‘Get admit card’ button

Step 4: Candidates need to provide their application number, date of birth, and unique text on the required portal

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the RPSC SI admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Finally, download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future need or reference

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission had opened its online applications in the month of February this year.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 857 platoon commander and sub inspector posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of which, 663 positions are for sub inspector AP (non-TSP), 81 vacancies for sub inspector AP (TSP), 63 posts for sub inspector IB (non-TSP), 38 positions for platoon commander (non-TSP), 11 vacancies for sub inspector MBC (TSP) and one for sub inspector IB (TSP).

Candidates should note that the commission will conduct this recruitment in three phases. First will be the written test, then a physical fitness test, and finally an interview or personality test.