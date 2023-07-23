Rajasthan: Man kills politician politician in 'dinner dispute'

A man was taken into custody by the police on Saturday after he allegedly killed his wife, a politician allegedly following a dinner dispute at their residence in the Mata ka Than area in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Deceased Suman, a former president of the Mahila Morcha in the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), tragically lost her life at the hands of her husband Ramesh Beniwal (35).

After killing her, Ramesh reportedly locked the door after the altercation and remained beside his wife’s lifeless body throughout the night.

When the police arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon, he finally opened the door and was promptly arrested.

As per the police’s account, Ramesh and his wife, Suman, had been married for 15 years and had recently moved to their current address about an year ago. Their children were residing in a hostel for their studies.

The fatal incident occurred around midnight on Friday when the couple engaged in a quarrel over some unresolved issue. In a fit of anger, Ramesh allegedly attacked his wife’s head with a stone, resulting in her death.

After committing the gruesome act, Ramesh made a distressing phone call to his brother-in-law in Osian, confessing to the murder.

The brother-in-law, in turn, informed other relatives in Jodhpur, who rushed to the couple’s residence. Despite their pleas, Ramesh refused to open the door, leading to the eventual involvement of the landlord, who contacted the police.

Upon entering the premises, the police found Ramesh sitting beside his deceased wife. The murder weapon, the stone used in the fatal assault, was also recovered at the scene. DCP (East) Amrita Duhan revealed that the couple had a history of frequent arguments.

The accused’s brother-in-law disclosed that Ramesh had called him around 2 am, admitting that he had killed his wife because she failed to serve him a meal when he returned home late at night.

Ramesh, who runs a timber business, occasionally visited Jodhpur once every 2-3 months. His late wife, Suman, had previously worked at a petrol pump before joining the ranks of the RLP.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the tragic incident to ascertain all the facts surrounding the case. The accused meanwhile have been sent in judicial custody.