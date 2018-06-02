Rajasthan High Court to hear case challenging free housing, others perks to former chief ministers on 12 July

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court will hear a case on 12 July that challenges provisions of a law that entitles former chief ministers to free housing and other perks. The development comes as former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers have begun vacating their bungalows in Lucknow following a Supreme Court order in April.

The Bill for this was passed in the Assembly in April in 2017 by voice vote, with only rebel BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari dissenting. It added a new section to the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries Act, 1956. Tiwari has been demanding that chief minister Vasundhara Raje should vacate a plush bungalow at 13, Civil Lines which was allotted to her as a former chief minister and shift to the CM's official residence at 8, Civil Lines.

Jaipur-based journalist Milap Chand Dandia had filed a public interest litigation against the new section in the Rajasthan law, notified in May 2017. “The SC has already decided on the issue and I am hopeful that the high court will also quash the new section, which is unconstitutional and invalid,” Dandia said.

Former chief minister and Congress MLA from Jodhpur Ashok Gehlot indicated his willingness to give up the bungalow, as soon the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Uttar Pradesh law. “We had written to the General Administration Department on May 7 itself seeking appropriate direction pertaining to the residence,” Gehlot's private secretary Devaram Saini said.

Following the Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh government had served notices to six politicians who were allotted official bungalows in Lucknow as former chief ministers. While Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati and ailing Congress veteran Narayan Dutt Tiwari have expressed reluctance to move out, the others appear set to meet the weekend deadline