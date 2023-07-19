Rajasthan: Four of a family including six-months-old baby killed in mass murder; bodies set on fire

Unknown assailants in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, mercilessly killed a family of four, including six-month-old infant, by gruesomely slitting their throats.

To compound the horror, the assailants then callously gathered the bodies and set them alight.

The incident came to light early Wednesday morning after neighbors saw smoke coming out from the courtyard of the house in Chaurai village.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 AM, when the family members were sleeping out in the courtyard.

The accused reportedly entered the house, slit their throats with a sharp weapon, before dragging all bodies together and setting them on fire.

The law enforcement authorities, in conjunction with the forensic team, are currently conducting investigations and gathering crucial evidence from the crime scene.

As of now, the motives behind this ruthless mass murder, the identities of the wrongdoers, their origins, their numbers, and the weaponry used for murde4r shrouded in ambiguity.

The distressing scene came to the villagers’ attention when billowing smoke emerged from the house in the morning, prompting them to rush towards the site.

Upon entering, they were met with the grim sight of the lifeless bodies of four family members.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amna Ram reported that the bodies of Poonaram (55), his wife Bhanwari (50), daughter-in-law Dhapu (24), and their six-month-old daughter were discovered in a state of burning decay.

The infant’s body had been entirely consumed by the flames, while the remaining bodies were partially charred. The police have disclosed that the family primarily engaged in agricultural activities and motive of the killings ‘can be’ personal enmity, given that there was no signs of burglary in the house.